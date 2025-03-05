Lillard is probable for Wednesday's game against Dallas with a left eye contusion.

This is a new issue for Lillard, but the veteran guard is planning to play through it for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's win over the Hawks, Lillard recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes.