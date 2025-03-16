Lillard (groin) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Lillard is dealing with lingering right groin soreness, though he is still expected to play in the second half of the club's back-to-back set. The star guard hasn't missed a game since Feb. 23. Over his last 10 outings, Lillard has averaged 23.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 35.0 minutes per game.