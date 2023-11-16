Lillard finished with 37 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 win over the Raptors.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined for the first time this season, Lillard stepped up to deliver one of his best all-around performances of the campaign. The point guard led all players in Wednesday's game in scoring and assists, claiming his first double-double of the season in the process. Even after hitting half of his field-goal attempts Wednesday, Lillard is still converting at just a 38.6 percent rate for the season, and his averages in nearly every category are down across the board compared to his final season in Portland. Lillard has remained one of the most impactful players in fantasy basketball in the free-throw percentage category, however; he's gotten to the line a career-best 10.1 times per game while hitting 93.4 percent of those attempts.