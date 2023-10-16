Lillard posted 14 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals across 22 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 preseason win over the Lakers.
Lillard finally made his debut with his new team following a trade saga that lasted for most of the offseason. While judging him based on 22 minutes is impossible, he is expected to form a dominant one-two combo with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard should continue getting reps to be as sharp as possible by the time the regular season rolls around in late October.
