Lillard is questionable for Sunday's game against Utah due to a left ankle sprain.

Lillard's status will need to be monitored ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff with Milwaukee entering the second half of a back-to-back set. The star point guard played 38 minutes in Saturday's 129-117 win over Dallas, scoring 30 points (10-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and adding eight assists, three rebounds and one block over 38 minutes. Khris Middleton (knee/injury management) and Brook Lopez (personal) have already been ruled out for the contest, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable.