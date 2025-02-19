Lillard (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Lillard missed the win against the Timberwolves prior to the start of the All-Star break but might be able to return to the floor Thursday for Milwaukee. The superstar guard has recently been red-hot in the scoring department, scoring 38 points or more in the last two games he played in for the Bucks.
