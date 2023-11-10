Lillard (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Lillard missed Thursday's game against the Pacers due to a sore right calf, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday. If he's sidelined once again, Cameron Payne and Pat Connaughton should continue to see increased playing time.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Will not play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Questionable against Indiana•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Dominates on both ends in win•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Bounces back with 25 points•