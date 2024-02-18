Lillard defeated Atlanta's Trae Young in the final round of Saturday's Starry 3-Point Contest, taking home his second consecutive title.

Lillard became the first back-to-back winner of the competition since Jason Kapono claimed consecutive wins in 2007 and 2008. The Bucks point guard was one of four of the contest's eight competitors to tie for the lead with 26 points in the first round, with Lilllard, Young and Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns all advancing to the final over Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton following a 30-second tiebreaker round. After Young and Towns turned in scores of 24 and 22 points, respectively, in the final round, Lillard tied Young's score after hitting a flurry of shots on the second-to-last rack, then missed four consecutive shots on the final rack before knocking down his last attempt to seal the win.