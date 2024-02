Lillard (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Lillard was questionable for Thursday's matchup, and he'll be forced to miss a second consecutive game due to his sprained left ankle. Pat Connaughton and AJ Green are candidates for increased playing time once again, while it's unclear whether Lillard will be able to suit up Friday against the Hornets.