Lillard has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors after entering the league's concussion protocol, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Lillard logged 36 minutes in Sunday's 113-107 loss to the Celtics, but he reportedly took a shot to the head near the end of the third quarter and was evaluated further Monday after experiencing headaches and dizziness, which resulted in the diagnosis of a concussion, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes. Lillard has a chance to be cleared in time for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, though he'd first need to pass through the league's concussion protocol. Look for AJ Green, Ryan Rollins and Pat Connaughton to pick up the slack until Lillard gets the green light to suit up.