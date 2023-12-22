Lillard racked up 24 points (5-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-114 victory over Orlando.

Though he went just 5-for-17 from the field overall, Lillard actually had his outside shot working just fine, as he drained half of his eight three-point tries. The point guard was also a perfect 10-for-10 from the line, helping alleviate the impact of the poor field-goal rate. Lillard did snap a three-game stretch of scoring 30-plus points and knocking down at least five triples, but he logged his second-highest assist total over his past five contests. The star point guard has tallied less than 20 points just once over his nine contests so far in December.