Lillard finished with 25 points (9-23 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wednesday marked Lillard's first game in Portland since his trade to Milwaukee in the offseason, and the home crowd welcomed him with open arms. After a lengthy pre-game ceremony marking Lillard's accomplishments, Lillard got to work right away, scoring the first points of the game with a slashing layup. Ultimately, Lillard was a bit off his game due to a cold streak beyond the arc, and the revamped Portland backcourt enjoyed a slightly better result.