Lillard contributed 40 points (14-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 win over the Spurs.
Lillard carried the team offensively amid a rough shooting outing from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the star floor general was impressive while reaching the 30-point plateau for the third straight contest. Lillard had a rough start to life in Milwaukee but has bounced back of late. He's averaging 27.4 points, 8.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 contests.
