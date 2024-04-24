Lillard totaled 34 points (10-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Lillard followed up his 35-point performance in Game 1 with another solid number, but his stellar play wasn't enough this time around. His supporting cast was much less effective in Game 2, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's (calf) missing output continues to plague the offense. Lillard's excellent start to the postseason is no surprise, as he's averaged 29.5 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 62 playoff games in his career.