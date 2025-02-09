Lillard produced 43 points (14-27 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 44 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 victory over the 76ers.

Lillard posted a game- and season-high 43 points, stuffing the stat sheet in a dominant win. The superstar also delivered an efficient performance while attempting a season-high 27 shots. The Bucks have been without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) in each of Lillard's last three outings, during which the veteran point guard has averaged 31.7 points, 10.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 36.7 minutes per contest.