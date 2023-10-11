Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday that Lillard (rest) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest) are both in line to make their preseason debuts Sunday. While the superstar duo will take the floor for the first time together, they are unlikely to play significant minutes until the regular season rolls around.
