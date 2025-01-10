Lillard (calf) is available for Friday's game versus the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with a left calf contusion. The star guard has been hot from behind the arc as of late, converting 38.0 percent of his 8.8 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 appearances.
