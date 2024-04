Lillard (groin) is available for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Lillard will return to action Friday after missing Milwaukee's last three contests with an adductor strain. The star guard will likely reclaim his starting spot from Pat Connaughton against Toronto. Lillard is averaging 24.1 points, 9.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 37.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances.