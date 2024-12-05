Lillard notched 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Hawks.

Lillard continues to emerge as an elite three-point threat for the Bucks, and he posted his seventh straight game with at least 20 points and multiple threes made. The star floor general has drained at least five threes in his last four games, a span in which he's shooting an elite 54.8 percent from beyond the arc. Lillard might be operating as the Bucks' second option on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, but there's no question his numbers have been elite enough to rate him as one of the best floor generals in the NBA since he returned from a three-game absence due to a concussion on Nov. 18.