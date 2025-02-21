Lillard (hamstring) produced 15 points (2-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Clippers.

The superstar point guard finished as the Bucks' third-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points) and Brook Lopez (22 points) in the win. However, Lillard struggled from the field, scoring the majority of his points from the charity stripe. The veteran playmaker operated under a small minutes restriction due to a right hamstring strain, as the club gears up for the second night of a back-to-back set against the Wizards on Friday. Over his last 10 outings, Lillard has averaged 26.9 points, 8.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds across 37.5 minutes per contest.