Lillard posted 17 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Pistons.

Though he narrowly surpassed his season averages in both assists and rebounds, Lillard's rough shooting night from the field and three-point range resulted in a disappointing fantasy line. The scoring output was a big step back from the Bucks' previous matchup -- also against the Pistons -- on Saturday, when Lillard poured in 45 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field and a perfect 16-for-16 showing from the charity stripe in the Bucks' 141-135 win.