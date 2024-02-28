Lillard closed Tuesday's 123-85 win over the Hornets with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 25 minutes.

Lillard finished just one rebound and three assists away from a triple-double, and similar to what happened with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks didn't want to risk him in what turned out to be an easy win for Milwaukee. Lillard has been heating up of late, scoring at least 20 points in four outings in a row while averaging 23.0 points, 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game in that span.