Lillard produced 28 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 123-122 loss to the Lakers.

Lillard put up a big line and came through with eight of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, but he lost a chance for glory when his potential game-winning jumper was blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie at the buzzer. Nonetheless, the star point guard put together a standout fantasy performance, recording his first double-double since Feb. 23 and falling one assist shy of his season-high mark. Lillard also extended his run of games with multiple triples to 12.