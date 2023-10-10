Lillard (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard will miss his second straight preseason game Tuesday, but his participation in practice Monday indicates that he is not dealing with a significant injury. Lillard's next chance to suit up will be Sunday's preseason matchup with the Lakers.
