Lillard provided 27 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Celtics.

After a slow start, Lillard picked things up in the second half, scoring 20 of his 27 points in the final two quarters. His efforts got Milwaukee back in the game, but the Bucks couldn't pull off the comeback win. Lillard's offensive numbers are down across the board to start his Bucks tenure, but he is averaging over 1.0 steals per game for the first time since 2019-20.