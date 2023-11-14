Lillard recorded 12 points (3-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 118-109 win over the Bulls.

Lillard returned to the court after missing the past two games due to a calf concern. While he was able to play 32 minutes, his production was far from adequate. He ended by going 3-of-17 from the field, adding five assists and zero defensive stats. It's been a slow start to his career in Milwaukee, something that should rectify itself sooner rather than later. Anyone who grabbed him in the first round of drafts simply has to play the waiting game, rather than trying to part ways.