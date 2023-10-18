Lillard logged five points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 124-101 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Lillard looked very good in his Bucks debut but awful in this one, though it's too early to draw any conclusions, especially given this is just a preseason game where he logged 25 minutes, a considerably lower figure than what he usually playing during the regular season. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry, as Lillard has consistently been one of the best point guards in the league over the last decade and should continue being a stud in fantasy this season. That said, some regression might be expected now that he'll play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.