Lillard chipped in 14 points (4-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 loss to Boston.

The All-Star tied Derrick White and Jayson Tatum for the game high in assists while tying AJ Green for the team-high in steals, though Lillard struggled from beyond the arc in the loss. The sharpshooter has produced a fairly solid start to the season, during which he has averaged 26.0 points, 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 35.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field in 10 regular-season appearances. However, he's shot only 5-for-23 from three-point range over his last three games. The 34-year-old has scored 30 or more points five times this season, and with the exception of a few poor outings, Lillard's scoring and volume remain top-tier.