Lillard accumulated 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 144-122 win over the Nets.
Lillard didn't have his best outing against a depleted Nets team, but Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up the slack, so Milwaukee didn't need Lillard to dominate to cruise to a 22-point victory. Fantasy managers won't be happy with Lillard's numbers in this game, but there's a chance this might have been nothing more than an off night for him. The star point guard should aim to bounce back when the Bucks take on the Cavaliers on Dec. 29.
