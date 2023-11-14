Lillard recorded 12 points (3-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 118-109 win over the Bulls.

Lillard returned to the court after missing the past two games due to a calf concern. While he was able to play 32 minutes, his production was far from his norm. He went 3-of-17 from the field, adding five assists and zero defensive stats. It's been a slow start to Lillard's time in Milwaukee, but the superstar guard will likely rectify that sooner rather than later. Fantasy managers shouldn't panic given the amount of time left in the season.