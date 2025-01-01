Lillard posted nine points (3-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 victory over Indiana.

Lillard struggled from the floor, shooting 3-of-14 despite the victory. This was just the second time all season that Lillard has scored single digits, indicating that this performance should be viewed as an outlier as opposed to any sort of downward trend. To this point, Lillard is putting together an impressive campaign, averaging 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.4 three-pointers per game.