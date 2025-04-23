Lillard totaled 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Lillard returned for Tuesday's Game 2 after missing the last 15 outings with a blood clot in his right calf, providing a boost offensively despite struggling to find his shot in a losing effort. Lillard handed out a team-high-tying assist total while finishing as one of four Bucks with a double-digit scoring mark. Look for Lillard to continue to dust off the rust in Game 3 and make a bit of a more profound impact offensively as he works his way back after a lengthy absence.