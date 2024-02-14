Lillard logged 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-97 loss to Miami.

Lillard tied for second on Milwaukee in scoring, but he had a tough time shooting the ball, going just 2-for-7 from three-point range and 3-of-7 from inside the arc. The star point guard did manage to convert from deep for the 50th straight game to begin the campaign, though on a per-game basis his 2.9 triples per contest is on pace for his lowest mark since 2016-17. Lillard's overall output has dropped a bit now that he's playing alongside another dominant star in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Lillard is still putting up healthy fantasy numbers with 24.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.