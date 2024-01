Lillard contributed 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 135-102 victory over the Celtics.

Lillard missed Milwaukee's previous game due to personal reasons, returning by connecting on a trio of threes and finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in a blowout win. Lillard has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings and in 26 appearances this season.