Lillard tallied 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Friday's 111-105 loss to Boston.

Lillard played a game-high 40 minutes Friday as he and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 61 points in a losing effort. Lillard has scored at least 24 points in seven straight games and has connected on at least four three-point attempts in five straight contests. The superstar guard is averaging 26.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 36.1 minutes per game this season.