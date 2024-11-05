Lillard supplied 36 points (11-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) absent Monday, Lillard exploded for his second-highest scoring mark on the season. The superstar point guard amassed 41 points in Saturday's loss to Cleveland, and he again failed to will the Bucks to a win Monday, despite a valiant effort. Alas, the club finds itself with a 1-6 record, and the Bucks will need the All-Star to continue shooting the rock at a high volume alongside a healthy Antetokounmpo if they are going to turn things around. Lillard has averaged 27.6 points, 6.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from downtown across 35.9 minutes per game in seven regular-season outings.