Lillard amassed 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 130-111 victory over New York.

It's just the second time in 10 December games that Lillard has failed to score at least 20 points, but the point guard compensated with a new season high in boards. He's averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 assists, 5.0 boards, 4.1 threes and 1.1 steals on the month, and while he isn't seeing the kind of shot volume he did in Portland while playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard's numbers otherwise are looking very similar to his 2022-23 production.