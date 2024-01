Lillard produced 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 victory over San Antonio.

Lillard led all players in Thursday's battle in assists while finishing second on the team in scoring and ending as one of two Bucks with a double-double in a winning effort. Lillard has handed out 10 or more dimes in six games this year, recording a double-double in all six of those contests. Lillard's double-digit assist total is his first since he recorded 11 assists Dec. 17 against Houston.