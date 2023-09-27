Portland traded Lillard to Milwaukee on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wojnarowski relays that the Blazers will receive Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and a first-round pick while the Suns will get Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. Lillard demanded a trade this offseason and named Miami as his ideal landing spot, but the two sides couldn't reach a deal, prompting speculation that the Raptors could swoop in. Milwaukee was always a long shot, making this move incredibly surprising, but the trio of Lillard, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo puts Milwaukee firmly back in contention. The move is expected to cut into Lillard's usage somewhat, as Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' No. 1 option.