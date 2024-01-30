Lillard provided 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-107 loss to Denver. He also had four turnovers.

Lilllard's inconsistent month continues, as he's now averaging 23.5 points on 38.9 percent shooting from the field in 28.3 percent shooting from deep. He couldn't deliver as a clutch scorer or volume provider for Milwaukee on Monday, and his only game with 30-plus points in January came against the Pistons.