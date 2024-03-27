Lillard accumulated 27 points (9-29 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 49 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime loss to the Lakers.

Lillard posted his 34th game of the year with at least 25 points, although that number pales in comparison to his 44 games with 25-plus points last year. He also facilitated while committing only two turnovers, but he had no offensive rhythm from anywhere on the court Tuesday. There will be better days ahead for the 33-year-old, who is still knocking down 40.0 percent of 9.6 threes through 12 contests in March.