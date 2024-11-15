Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Lillard (concussion) probably won't play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The superstar has missed the Bucks' last two games due to the league's concussion protocols, and he can be considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup until Milwaukee releases an official injury report. With AJ Green (shoulder) and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) unlikely to play, Gary Trent and Pat Connaughton are candidates for increased roles if Lillard is unable to suit up once again.