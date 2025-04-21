Lillard (calf) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Lillard's status for the NBA playoffs has been uncertain, with no solid timetable. However, the superstar guard appears to be nearing a return, with head coach Doc Rivers making it known Monday that he's "close" to getting back on the floor, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Milwaukee is coming off a disappointing loss in Game 1 and desperately needs its superstar point guard back sooner rather than later.
