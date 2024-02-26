Lillard finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-98 win over Philadelphia.
Lillard displayed his two-way dominance to lead Milwaukee to victory, leading the team with a pair of steals while ending one assist shy of the double-digit mark and finishing second on the team in scoring in a balanced performance. Lillard has recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 10 contests this year, including in three straight games. He has surpassed the 20-point mark three games in a row and in four of his last six appearances.
