Coach Adrian Griffin said Lillard (personal) practiced Wednesday and will be available for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard missed Monday's loss to the Jazz due to personal reasons but will return to action Thursday. It's been a struggle to start 2024 for Lillard, who's averaging just 19.8 points on 34.8 percent shooting through four appearances, but he's a bounce-back candidate given his history of prolific scoring.