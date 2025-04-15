Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Despite making "significant progress" with his blood clot issue, Lillard will not play in Game 1 in Indiana. The superstar guard will continue to increase basketball activity this week and is expected to return at some point during the NBA playoffs, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Ryan Rollins (shoulder) and Kevin Porter (wrist) will likely continue to see more time on the floor during Lillard's absence.