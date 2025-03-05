Lillard (eye) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard is having a strong second season with the Bucks as he continues to build chemistry with fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). The superstar guard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.
