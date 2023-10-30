Lillard amassed six points (2-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 loss to the Hawks.

This could be categorized as one of Lillard's worst regular-season games in recent memory, as he struggled to keep up defensively with Trae Young and was woeful on the offensive end. Lillard is still learning how to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, so there will be growing pains at times as both superstars learn how to co-exist, but Lillard is showing signs of an inevitable regression compared to his career-best 2022-23 season.