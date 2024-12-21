Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Lillard will miss his second straight game while dealing with a right calf strain. AJ Green started in his place Friday and is a candidate to get another chance Saturday, though Delon Wright will also be in the mix after starting the second half of Friday's clash.
