Lillard (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard will miss his third straight contest while going through the league's concussion protocols. With the superstar and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) ruled out, AJ Green (shoulder), Gary Trent and Pat Connaughton are candidates for an increased role Saturday.
